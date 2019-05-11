Grieving Abbeville mothers gathered Saturday afternoon to mourn the loss of their murdered children and call on the community to help them achieve justice for the unsolved crimes.
A group of about 50 family members, friends and community residents crowded into an annex building at St. Mary Congregational Church in Abbeville, sharing tissues, and stories of pain and comfort with one another as they related the overwhelming grief they experience each day.
The unsolved murders of about a dozen Acadiana men and women were featured at the gathering. Five of the victims were slain in 2018. Most were young black men who had been shot to death, and most were killed in Abbeville.
The women said their children weren’t perfect, but no matter what trouble they fell into or bad choices they made, they didn’t deserve to die a violent death. Abbeville is too small a community for these murders, and too small a place for the murders to remain unsolved, they said.
For two of the mothers the day carried extra weight: It was the anniversary of their sons’ deaths.
Sixteen-year-old Chazton Guidry was shot and killed in Abbeville on May 11, 2018. His mother, Denise Levine, said she didn’t get to see his body until five days after his death because the police had to take custody of it to test for evidence.
She spent the days in denial. She didn’t identify the body, so maybe it wasn’t Chazton, she said.
“I was laying down on my sofa, looking at the door waiting, thinking that probably wasn’t even my son,” Levine said.
She said families experiencing similar pain need to band together to advocate for justice for their children.
“We have to be our kids’ voice. Nobody else will,” Levine said.
Levine and other family members wore T-shirts featuring a photo of the slain teenager to honor him. In the photo, Chazton is wearing a memorial T-shirt for his friend, Dylan Plowden, a 14-year-old Abbeville boy who was shot and killed in December 2017.
Dylan's mother, Megan, was also at the gathering Saturday.
On May 11, 2013, Whitney Allen Jr.’s body was found by Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s deputies in a vehicle off Perkins Road in the parish. The 28-year-old was shot to death.
His mother, Marilyn Allen, was on a cruise when her son was killed and didn’t learn of his death until she returned home. Allen said she’s still consumed with grief over the loss of her child six years later. Some days she can’t get out of bed, or eat or sleep, she said.
“They snatched something that was mine because they decided that they wanted to do it,” Allen said.
The piece of your heart lost after the slaying of a child never returns, she said. Families, friends and loved ones shouldn’t be expected to grieve on a timetable or turn their backs on their pain, she said.
Allen said she won’t stop pushing until she gets answers, even if they indicate her son did something wrong. He was a good-hearted but imperfect person who made mistakes, and he didn’t deserve what happened to him, she said.
“I’m not going to rest until I have some closure. I need to know what happened to my baby,” Allen said.
Stephen Menard, who co-organized the event, is a retired narcotics agent with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office. Now a private investigator, he's been working with several of the mothers to raise community awareness in hopes of generating tips and prompting breakthroughs in the cases.
He said one of the biggest hurdles facing investigators is stonewalling from the community and an unwillingness among witnesses to step forward.
“It’s nothing new,” Menard said. “This code of silence needs to stop.”
Many of the families echoed the same call. They mentioned eyewitnesses who failed to step forward, video that wasn’t being successfully used by the police or tips forwarded to officers that the mothers felt were going unanswered.
Many of the family members in attendance expressed frustration and disappointment with the local police force. Two of the most common complaints centered on poor communication by investigators and a feeling that officers lacked diligence in pursuing the cases.
Abbeville Police Chief Bill Spearman, who attended the gathering, defended his agency and attempted to address concerns about how cases were handled.
He explained that collecting and analyzing evidence, investigating tips and coordinating with other law enforcement agencies all take time.
The hearts of police officers investigating the murders and the department are with the families, the chief said.
“We wake up with these cases. We don’t just lay on these cases,” Spearman said.
Menard said he’s working with law enforcement to get posters of the unsolved murder victims hung in the police department, on Abbeville’s streets and on billboards in the area to put pressure on the community and the police department to solve the crimes.