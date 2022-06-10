A man was shot in the back during a drive-by shooting on St. Cyr Avenue in Opelousas on Thursday night, Opelousas Police said.
Officers were patrolling near the 700 block of St. Cyr Avenue around 11 p.m. and heard gunshots nearby. They located a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the back in the 800 block of St. Cyr Avenue, who received emergency medical aid then was transferred to a local hospital in serious but stable condition, Opelousas Police spokesperson Major Mark Guidry said in a statement.
Investigators determined the man was walking in the area when a gray or silver sedan with tinted windows passed and an occupant or occupants fired several shots at the victim.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS.