Police are asking for help locating a missing Estherwood woman.
Cassandra Leleux, 41, has been missing since Saturday afternoon. The Estherwood resident was last spoken to while driving home from the Lake Charles area and has not been heard from since, Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson said in a release.
A Facebook post from the Estherwood Police Department said video footage shows Leleux leaving Lake Charles and driving east on U.S. 90 toward Estherwood at about 4:30 p.m. Gibson said Leleux was driving a 2006 Toyota Sienna van when she was last seen.
She is described as 5’2” and weighs between 140 to 160 pounds with a medium build. She has reddish brown hair, the release said.
Anyone with information on Leleux’s whereabouts is asked to call the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-788-8772.