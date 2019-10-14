The Rayne Police Department has confirmed to KATC the arrest of an individual on Saturday in connection with a shooting near Rayne High's stadium Friday night.
Police say Darrell Jamel Nickerson of Rayne was arrested for his involvement in the shooting.
The shooting happened just minutes after the football game between Rayne High and Eunice High ended. As the shots rang out, fans and members of the schools' bands and football teams sought shelter under the stadium's bleachers. Several bullets struck cars in the parking lot. An officer in the Eunice City Marshal's Office who attended the game said on Facebook despite hearing 20 shots ring out. Nobody was injured in the incident.
Nickerson was charged with attempted first-degree murder, illegal possession of a weapon, carrying a firearm at a school and unlawful disruption of the operation of a school.
Officers are still investigating the incident and expect more arrests in the coming week.
Another suspect, identified as Aaron Redeaux , was arrested early Monday. He is facing a charge of attempted second-degree murder.