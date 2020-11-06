ACA.dguidry.043019

An Abbeville mother, whose son has been accused of being involved in two shootings, was arrested Thursday for improper supervision of a minor by a parent.

Abbeville police officers obtained an arrest warrant for Lakasha Levy on Wednesday, according to Lt. Jonathan Touchet, spokesperson for the department.

Levy's son was under a court-ordered safety plan, in in which he was supposed to be wearing an ankle monitor because of a recent shooting.

Investigators say while under this monitoring plan, the juvenile was found to be involved in another shooting. Based on the investigation into these incidents, police determined Levy was not adequately attempting to supervise her juvenile son, Touchet said.

Lakasha Levy was transported to the Vermilion Parish Jail.

