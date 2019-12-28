Five people are dead after a plane crashed outside of Lafayette on Saturday morning, according to Lafayette fire officials. They confirmed one survivor and three bystanders were also taken to the hospital.
The crash occurred at Verot School and Feu Follet roads on Saturday morning in Lafayette, according to reports from KATC-TV. The station reported that the plane was on its way to Dekalb-Peachtree Airport in Chamblee, Georgia.
The news station first tweeted about the crash around 9:45 a.m. Emergency vehicles were on the scene, according to KATC's Twitter, and power is out in the area, including a nearby Walmart.
Some video of the scene on Verot School Road involving a plane crash. We’re told power is out in the area, including the Wal-mart on Pinhook. pic.twitter.com/npDPXERIxu— KATC TV3 (@KATCTV3) December 28, 2019
Carolyn Thomas was driving down Feu Follet Road when she heard an indescribable noise.
"I couldn't believe I was hearing that kind of noise," Thomas said.
A neighbor in the area also said she heard a loud boom just before her power went out.
It is not immediately clear what caused the crash.
Stay with theadvocate.com for more updates.