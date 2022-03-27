A woman died in a car crash in Acadia Parish Saturday night when her car burst into flames after she rear-ended another driver and hit a tree, Louisiana State Police said.
35-year-old Colette Babineaux of Lafayette was killed in a two-car crash on Interstate 10 between Egan and Jennings around 8 p.m.
Authorities said Babineaux was headed east on I-10 when she hit a pickup truck from behind. Her car then swerved off the roadway, hit a tree and became engulfed in flames. Troopers said she died at the scene.
The driver of the pickup truck also had moderate injuries.
Toxicology samples were taken and the crash is still under investigation.