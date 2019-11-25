A Ville Platte teen is accused of homicide in the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man.
Lake Charles Police were called to 2358 Legion St. on Sunday morning in reference to a shooting, according to Capt. Kevin Kirkum of the Ville Platte Police Department. Upon arrival, officers found Eddie Hardman in the parking lot of Apartment J, injured from a gunshot wound. Hardman was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injury.
Detectives' investigation into the shooting has led to the arrest of 17-year-old J'vonte Melik Sterling.
Through their investigation, detectives learned that an altercation between several parties started and Sterling, who was not part of the initial altercation, produced a handgun and shot Hardman. Sterling left the scene on foot, but was shortly located by patrol officers near where the shooting occurred.
Sterling was arrested. A bond was set at $1,000,000.
The investigation is still ongoing.