A woman was struck and killed while waiting to cross Northwest Evangeline Thruway Wednesday afternoon.
The woman, who has not been identified pending family notification, was standing in the median waiting to cross at the intersection of Northwest Evangeline Thruway and Chalmette Road. For unknown reasons, a vehicle ran off the road and struck the woman, Lafayette Police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Griffin said in a statement.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the vehicle’s driver was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The crash happened around 1 p.m., Griffin said.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.