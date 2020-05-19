A Scott man was sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to fatally shooting his estranged wife in April 2019.
Paul Dale Bourque, 55, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison without benefit or parole by 15th Judicial District Court Judge Kristian Earles, the Acadia Parish Clerk of Court’s Office said.
Bourque originally pleaded not guilty to counts of first-degree murder, illegal possession of a stolen firearm and aggravated burglary. The burglary and firearms charges were dismissed, a clerk said.
Bourque shot his estranged wife, 40-year-old Amy Bourque, at a home in the 200 block of Estella Lane north of Mire in Acadia Parish where she was living with family members. The shooting happened around 7 a.m. April 5, Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson said.
Amy Bourque was pronounced dead at the scene, a sheriff’s office statement said.