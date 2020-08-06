A 21-year-old man is wanted on attempted murder after an hourslong standoff with law enforcement revealed he was not hiding in a residence at the Moss Street Housing Development.
Joseph Broussard Jr., of Lafayette, is wanted to two counts of attempted second-degree murder after two people were shot Thursday morning. Lafayette police responded to the shooting in the 1100 block of Moss Street around 10:30 a.m. and discovered a male and female suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, Lafayette Police Sgt. Nicole Oakes said.
The victims were taken to an area hospital and were in stable condition as of 1:45 p.m. Thursday.
Officers learned an altercation between the victims and Broussard preceded the shooting, but the specifics are still being investigated, she said.
Lafayette police officers, deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office and Lafayette City Marshal’s agents surrounded the Moss Street complex for hours Thursday. At one point, a SWAT team ripped the door off a residence using a battering ram affixed to a SWAT vehicle and later sent in a robot system and police dog to sweep the apartment.
Law enforcement cleared the scene around 1:40 p.m. It was unknown whether Broussard fled the area on foot or was in a vehicle.
“The last information we had was that he was inside the residence and that’s why we took all the precautions that we did. It was time consuming because there is protocol in place for such situations and that’s what we followed,” Oakes said around 1:45 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department at 337-291-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS. Police officers are asking Broussard to peacefully turn himself over to law enforcement, Oakes said.