A body found in New Iberia has been identified as a 51-year-old New Iberia woman.
The Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed the body of a woman found in the backyard of a home on Lombard Street belonged to Kitty Rideaux. New Iberia Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes told KATC Rideaux’s body was found at an abandoned home near Lombard’s intersection with South Hopkins Street on Friday.
Additional information was sparse. The coroner’s office said in a statement details in the case, such as information about Rideaux’s cause of death, were pending investigation.