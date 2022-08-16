The University of Louisiana at Lafayette Police Department is investigating after receiving a report of gunshots near Cajun Field Tuesday afternoon.
Department spokesperson Lt. Billy Abrams said the agency received a report that shots were fired in the area of Cajun Field and police are on scene as investigators try to determine where the shots came from and if they were fired on campus property.
An exact time of the report was not immediately available, but Abrams estimated it came in between 2:20 p.m. and 2:50 p.m.
No injuries had been reported as of 2:50 p.m., he said.
Students were sent a message through the school’s emergency notification system asking them to steer clear of the area as officers canvas as a precaution.
Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said city police officers were assisting university police with perimeter security while they investigate.