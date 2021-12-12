Tributes are pouring in for 41-year-old Kristy Hebert, a Vermilion Parish school board member and former teacher who was killed in a New Iberia crash Friday evening.
Hebert, of Erath, was expected to graduate on Saturday with her Master's of Educational Leadership from the University of Louisiana at Monroe before her sudden death.
Instead, six peach roses represented her place in the graduation ceremony.
"When we heard of the accident, we knew that it was only right to honor her achievements. We reserved a seat for her in the coliseum," Abbie Cates, her classmate, said in a message to The Acadiana Advocate.
"When we walked in, I was placed at the front of the line and carried the roses in front of me. Through that symbolism, she led us to our seats. The roses stayed for the duration of the ceremony. We know the grit she showed to complete this degree and it would have been wrong for her to not be honored. She will forever be a part of the Warhawk family."
Hebert was a passenger in a crash that happened just before 6 p.m. Friday on La. 14 in Iberia Parish, according to a news release from Louisiana State Police.
Ashlee Vincent Broussard was driving a 2016 Toyota 4-Runner east on La. 14 when, for reasons still under investigation, Broussard turned left into the path of a 2007 Honda Accord traveling east on La. 14 in the left lane, according to a preliminary investigation. The 4-Runner overturned into the median as a result of the collision.
Broussard and Hebert, her front seat passenger, were not restrained at the time of the crash, police said.
Broussard was not injured; Hebert suffered fatal injuries.
A third passenger in the rear seat, whose seat belt usage is unknown at this time, suffered critical injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
The driver of the Accord, who has not been identified by law enforcement, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Seat belt usage on his or her part is under investigation.
Broussard submitted a breath sample, which indicated she was above the legal limit of intoxication. Impairment on the part of the other driver is pending investigation due to the driver's current medical condition.
Broussard was transported to the Iberia Parish Jail, where she was booked on two counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring and one count each of vehicular homicide, careless operation and no seat belt.
The Vermilion Parish School System released a statement on Facebook, expressing condolences to the Hebert family and asking people to keep them in their prayers.
Hebert was a former second and fifth grade teacher at LeBlanc Elementary School, where she wrote the school's charter and started the Beta Club.
The school shared a tribute to Hebert via Facebook on Saturday.
"Kristy was a very compassionate educator who was known for having the most meaningful relationships with students which in turn caused her students to have a deep love of learning," the school's post said. "She also was known for making home deliveries of her homemade chocolate chip cookies to her students and families. She was a loving mother, wife, and educator. Her radiant smile and exuberant voice will forever be present in the halls of Leblanc Elementary."
Marc Turner, principal at Erath High School, shared on Facebook that a candlelight vigil will be held at 8 p.m. Monday at Erath High School's stadium in honor of Hebert.
"Kristy was a champion of public education, and her commitment to our district was evident in all of her endeavors," Turner wrote. "She gave tirelessly of her time and energy in service to our school community, helping to ensure all students received a quality education. A passionate educator herself, Kristy lived out this commitment as a parent at home, as a teacher in her own classroom and as our board member. Today and every day, we honor Kristy’s life and her service to our Erath Schools. Please keep her husband Todd, her son EHS Sophomore Chase and her daughter Brianna in your prayers. She will be missed tremendously and we are incredibly sad to hear this tragic news."
Louisiana State Troopers remind motorists to always make good decisions while operating vehicles, reminding people to never drive while impaired, fatigued or distracted and to always ensure every occupant is properly restrained.
Troop I has investigated 58 fatal crashes resulting in 69 deaths since the beginning of 2021.