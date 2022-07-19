Lafayette PD arrested Monday Jalyn Landry, the 23-year-old woman wanted on multiple arrest warrants in connection with a narcotics seizure investigation last week, police said in a news release.
Landry turned herself into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. She was accused of Possession of Marijuana, Fentanyl, Crystal methamphetamine, and Promethazine with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and two counts of Illegal Possession of a Firearm in Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.
On July 12, Lafayette PD seized narcotics for a total street value of more than $271,000 in Landry’s apartment at 216 Longview Drive and issued an arrest warrant for the 23-year-old as the result of the investigation.
The operation run by the Lafayette Police Narcotics agents resulted in the recovery of 1,216 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 310 grams of marijuana, 109,263 millimeters of promethazine syrup, and 4 suspected fentanyl pills, police said. Deputies also found a masterpiece arms defender 9mm pistol, a Glock Model 22 .40-caliber pistol, and various drug paraphernalia items.
It was the second narcotics operation in the Acadiana region after the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Monday the arrest of a 40-year-old man of New Iberia, who was accused of possession of drugs, intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of methamphetamine.