A Lawtell man was shot in his home early Monday morning.
The victim’s brother found the victim bleeding in the hallway of his home in the 200 block of Depot Street, according to a St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office news release.
The victim was airlifted to a hospital and is in critical condition.
Deputies responded shortly after 12:30 a.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office. Relatives who live nearby heard shooting and saw someone walking away from home carrying something in their hands, according to the news release.