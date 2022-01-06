A woman has been arrested in an Opelousas stabbing that took place in November after a residential argument.
Kendra Maze, 34, of Opelousas, was booked in the St. Landry Parish Jail on one count of attempted second-degree murder, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
The stabbing happened Nov. 13 in the 100 block of Spruce Street. The victim was stabbed after attempting to calm down Maze, who was arguing with another person in the house, the Sheriff's Office said. The victim said he told Maze to "leave it alone and let it go." Maze then picked up a knife and, after the third person fled from the house, Maze allegedly "turned her attack to him," police said. Maze continued to stab "multiple parts of his body" after he fell to the floor and yelled for him "to die," police said.
Maze fled the home afterward, according to police. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he did not require surgery for his wounds.
Maze was located, arrested and transported to the parish jail upon completion of the Sheriff's Office investigation. Maze did not give any statements to deputies about the stabbing.
Maze is being held in the jail on a $100,000 bond.