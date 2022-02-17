A Lafayette grand jury Wednesday indicted three suspects on rape charges in two separate sexual violence cases involving juveniles.
Shannon Breaux, 37, of Duson, was indicted on a charge of first-degree rape. The charge is tied to the sexual assault of a juvenile on Nov. 10, 2011, the indictment said.
Cavan Isiah Nedie, 19, of Youngsville, and Jonathan Wendell Boudreaux Jr., 19, of Lafayette, were indicted in the sexual assault of an 11-year-old on Feb. 12, 2021, court records said.
Nedie was indicted on charges of first-degree rape and possession of pornography involving a juvenile, while Boudreaux was indicted on attempted first-degree rape and possession of pornography involving a juvenile.
A first-degree rape conviction carries a punishment of life imprisonment at hard labor without benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence, according to Louisiana law.
The three men are scheduled for arraignment on March 15.