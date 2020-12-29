Ville Platte police are looking for five juveniles who they feel are responsible for shooting a five-year-old boy and assaulting a homeowner, KATC reports.
Police were called to the 100 block of East Cotton Street around 9:15 p.m. Monday after a report of a shooting.
A homeowner confronted five juveniles in his yard, one of which was armed with a metal pipe, according to Police Chief Neal Lartigue. The juveniles allegedly hit the homeowner in the head with the pipe while demanding money. As the homeowner retreated back to his residence, police say one of the juveniles shot towards the homeowner; a 5-year-old child was shot in the shoulder during the incident.
The child was transported to a local hosptial and is listed in stable condition. The homeowner was treated at a local hospital and later released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ville Platte Police Department at 363-1313.