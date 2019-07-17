Acadia Parish deputies are searching for two convicted sex offenders who failed to register in the parish.
Edward Mott, 43, is wanted for failure to provide community notification as a convicted sex offender. His last known address is 129 Martha Lane, Lot B in Crowley, according to a release from Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson.
Martelle Mouton, 35, is wanted for failure to register as a convicted sex offender and failure to notify of change of address. His last known address is 127 Public Road in Rayne, the release said.