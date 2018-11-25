A man suspected of committing multiple vehicle burglaries in St. Martin Parish was arrested Saturday afternoon after deputies found several stolen items in his car, according to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office.
Deputies located Trent Duplechin, 29, of Henderson, after receiving a tip that a car associated with multiple burglaries was in the George Dupuis Landing and Dixie Boat Landing areas in Henderson, according to the Sheriff's Office.
During a search, deputies found items believed to be those stolen in recent burglaries. A photo provided by the Sheriff's Office shows several cell phones, a knife and other items.
Duplechin was booked on eight counts of motor vehicle burglary, possession of Schedule II drugs, illegal carrying of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, driving under a suspension and outstanding warrant.