A Florida man has been arrested in a series of construction site burglaries in Lafayette and the surrounding area between August and November, Lafayette police said Tuesday.
Joseph Zapata, 27, of Haines City, Florida, was arrested Nov. 30 after a traffic stop of a vehicle that fit the description of the one that had been spotted at the burglary sites, Cpl. Bridgette P. Dugas said.
Zapata confessed to numerous construction site burglaries in which jackhammers, laser tools, batteries, batteries, blowers, drills, generators and other items were stolen, Dugas said.
She said the value of the items taken is easily into the thousands of dollars.
Zapata was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for five counts of simple burglary, but additional charges are pending, Dugas said.