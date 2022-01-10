A 58-year-old man is dead after an overnight shooting in Lafayette, according to a statement from the Lafayette Police Department.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Haig Street about 1 a.m. Monday regarding a shooting. They found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators with the Lafayette Police Department are asking anyone with information about the homicide to call Lafayette Police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS. The investigation remains ongoing.