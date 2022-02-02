A man was wounded in a Tuesday shooting on South Beadle Road in Lafayette.
Lafayette Police Department officers responded to the 100 block of South Beadle Road at 5:06 p.m. after a report of a shooting in progress and found a male victim, 21, suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department of Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.