A Lafayette man has been arrested in the death of 32-year-old Leo Jack who was found dead Thursday inside an apartment in the 700 block of South College Road.

Officers from the U.S. Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force and the Lafayette Police Department took 29-year-old Cody Guccione into custody about 9:40 a.m. Tuesday at a local motel.

Guccione was transported to the Lafayette Police Department for questioning and subsequently placed under arrest. He was transported to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and booked for second-degree murder.

Officers responded to the apartment complex around noon Thursday after a request for a welfare check at the complex. An LPSO spokesperson said family members had been unable to reach the victim, identified Thursday evening as Jack.

Family members entered the apartment and found the man’s body. Dugas said preliminary evidence suggests the death was a homicide, pending further review by the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office. The spokesperson did not specify what evidence pointed toward the death as a homicide.