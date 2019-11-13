The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for helping locating a missing teen.
According to deputies, 17-year-old Trevor Gaspard of Lafayette was last seen on Nov. 5 near his residence.
Gaspard is described as being 5-foot-7-inches tall and weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Deputies say they believe that Gaspard may be in the Iberia Parish area.
Anyone with information on Trevor's whereabouts is asked to call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.