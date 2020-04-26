Two drivers were killed in a crash on LA Hwy 182 in St. Landry Parish Saturday night, state police say.
Opelousas residents Brashley Renee Chambers, 20, and Ramando Fredrico Royston, 43, were killed in the crash which occurred around 10 p.m. near Annointing Drive.
Police said Royston's 2006 Chevrolet Suburban, traveling south on LA 182, crossed the center lines and struck Chambers' 2009 Honda Accord head-on.
Chambers, who was unrestrained, and Royston, who was restrained at the time of the crash, were both pronounced dead on the scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner’s Office.
Toxicology samples were taken from the drivers and results are pending. This crash remains under investigation.
Police have investigated 15 fatal crashes resulting in 18 deaths since the beginning of 2020.