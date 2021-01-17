Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot is asking for the public's help to "clear up some questions" about a suspicious device discovered Saturday evening at a dollar store in Eunice.
The Eunice Police and Fire departments determined the device was harmless, with help from the St. Landry Sheriff's Office and Louisiana State Police, according to a news release from Fontenot.
Eunice police and firefighters responded to a 911 call just after 7 p.m. Saturday concerning a suspicious device near the entrance of the Family Dollar Store in the Amy Shopping Center on U.S. 190 in Eunice.
A flashlight was located with "what appeared to be some type of power supply attached to it and connected with wiring," Fontenot wrote in the news release.
Eunice authorities requested the use of a bomb-detection K9 with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office. The K9 did not alert authorities to the presence of a bomb.
They then turned to Louisiana State Police for help in the form of a robot, which moved the suspicious device to a safe location where it was detonated twice.
"The device turned out to be harmless," Fontenot wrote. "Evidence was collected at the scene and the investigation is continuing. It should be noted that no threats were called in to the store or the police."
Anyone with information about the incident who can help police clear up questions should call the Eunice Police Department at 337-457-2626.