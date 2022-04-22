A Lafayette grand jury on Wednesday declined to indict a Lafayette man in a February fatal shooting on South Pierce Street.
Cody Douglas Pierson, 32, was facing a count of second-degree murder in the shooting death of 40-year-old Alex Alexander. The grand jury was presented evidence in the case, including video footage, and opted not to formally charge him with murder after determining that the shooting was justified, 15th Judicial District Attorney Don Landry said.
Landry said his office does not plan to explore a lesser charge related to the homicide.
The Lafayette Police Department said the shooting happened around 9:50 a.m. Feb. 7 in the 300 block of South Pierce Street. Officers arrived and found Alexander suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of a business. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.
Investigators said a verbal altercation between Pierson and Alexander preceded the shooting. Pierson allegedly drew a gun and fired once, striking Alexander, before fleeing the area.
Pierson was also arrested on a count of misdemeanor illegal carrying of weapons in the case. His arraignment on the charge is scheduled for May 3, per court records.