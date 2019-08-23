An investigation that led to the termination of an officer with the Krotz Springs Police Department began with a complaint accusing the officer of having a sexual relationship with a female while on duty, according to KATC.
According to the initial police report, KSPD received a call on Aug. 10 accusing Officer Bruce Colley of inappropriate behavior while on duty.
While the caller admitted they had no proof of the accusation, Krotz Springs Police Chief Susie Snyder interviewed several people and then confronted Colley about the accusation, which he initially denied.
When she interviewed Colley a second time, he admitted to the accusations.
Colley was placed on administrative leave Aug. 14.
