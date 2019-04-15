A Breaux Bridge man was arrested on attempted second-degree murder after a disturbance on Albert Street Monday.
In a Facebook post, Breaux Bridge Police said officers responded to a home in the 700 block of Albert Street and found a victim who was transported to an area hospital in stable condition. A suspect at the home, Jernathon Alexander, was arrested.
Assistant Chief Terry Latiolais said the suspect tried to strangle the victim Monday morning.
The 38-year-old suspect was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on attempted second-degree murder.