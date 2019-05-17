Two Eunice High School students were arrested after pouring Krud Kutter into a teacher’s drink and filming the encounter on Snapchat.
The two students, both 17-year-olds, were booked on counts of mingling harmful substances for mixing the all-purpose cleaning solution and degreaser into the teacher’s drink when she stepped out of the classroom to get supplies for students Wednesday, Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot said.
A female student poured the liquid cleaner into the drink while a male student filmed her and acted as a look out, he said.
Fontenot said the teacher noticed the strange taste of her drink when she returned to the classroom and disposed of the laced drink. He said he doesn’t believe she consumed enough to adversely affect her health.
The students were caught after a peer showed the Snapchat video to a school resource officer at Eunice High Thursday, the chief said. Officers investigated and the two students involved allegedly admitted to pouring the cleaning solution into the teacher’s Styrofoam cup.
Fontenot said the motive behind the students’ behavior is undetermined.
“They said they didn’t know why they were doing it, that they just did it. I think they claimed they were doing it as a prank,” the chief said.
Fontenot said the charge is a felony, but because the two students are juveniles and the offense is non-violent, they will not be charged as adults.
According to state law, mingling harmful substances is “the intentional mingling of any harmful substance or matter with any food, drink or medicine with intent that the mixture will be taken by any human being to his injury.”