A Lafayette man was arrested after robbing an Ambassador Caffery convenience store at gunpoint, police say.
Lafayette Police Department officers responded to an armed robbery at a convenience store in the 3300 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway at 3:26 a.m. Saturday. Investigators learned a suspect dressed in a blue mechanic’s suit robbed the business at gunpoint, taking cash and items from the store, department spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
Officers canvassed the area and found the suspect, 43-year-old Carlos Landor of Lafayette, in a parking lot in the 5700 block of Johnston Street. The stolen cash and goods were recovered from Landor’s possession, Green said.
The 43-year-old was arrested on a count each of armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.