A St. Martin Parish man is accused of fatally shooting 32-year-old Marcus Robicheaux in Henderson on Sunday before fleeing with his body.
Alvin Jerome “Romeo” Lewis, 31, of Henderson, was arrested Thursday and booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail on counts of second-degree murder, carrying of a firearm by a convicted felon and obstruction of justice. His bond was set at $200,000, a statement from sheriff’s office spokesperson Major Ginny Higgins said.
The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office was alerted to the homicide by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office after Robicheaux’s body was found inside a vehicle in a rural area near Lecompte Monday. Deputies determined Lewis shot Robicheaux as the two argued inside a vehicle parked outside a Henderson home Sunday evening, the release said.
Lewis then fled the scene in Robicheaux’s vehicle and ditched the vehicle and body in Rapides Parish.