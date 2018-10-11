The Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking four people believed responsible for a string of seven "kick-in residential burglaries" in the Abbeville, Kaplan and North Vermilion areas.
Sheriff Mike Couvillon said the investigation is in the early stages but that televisions, handguns, jewelry and a safe were taken in the burglaries.
Detectives are currently searching for an older model 2008-2013 white Chevy 4-door pickup truck with possible 20-22” chrome rims occupied by four men believed responsible for the break-ins based on evidence recovered from the different crime scenes, Couvillon said.
Detectives are coordinating their efforts with the Acadia and Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Carencro Police Department in an attempt to identify those responsible for these crimes.
Anyone with information about the burglaries has any information with regards to the burglaries you are urged to contact the Vermilion Parish Criminal Investigations Division at (337)898-4403.