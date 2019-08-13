A Carencro man is dead after an early morning crash at the intersection of Interstate 210 and U.S. 90 in Lake Charles.
Charles Ozenne was pronounced dead at a Lake Charles area hospital after his vehicle was struck while exiting I-210 onto westbound U.S. 90, a Facebook post from the Lake Charles Police Department said.
Police said Ozenne failed to stop at the stop sign at the base of the off ramp, and when he merged onto U.S. 90 his 2012 Honda Accord was struck by a Ford F-250 driven by Justin Guidry of Iowa.
Impairment is not suspected, but toxicology tests are pending for both drivers, the post said.