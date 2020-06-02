Interim Chancellor Vincent June on Tuesday conceded his own anger and frustration at events last week in Minneapolis, where a black man, George Floyd, died at the hands of local police, and vowed that South Louisiana Community College would hold civil, collaborative campus conversations to further understanding about race relations.

“If we want to have change, we must be willing to have these difficult conversations and truly hear one another,” June said in a message to the campus. “Let’s start a healthy dialogue around change and really listen and respect one another.”

Christine Payton, campus spokeswoman, said the final format for those structured conversations is not complete. But she said SLCC’s Center for Minority Excellence was working on workshops and how to deliver those conversations on campus.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Tonya Bolden-Ball, CME program manager, said the format for the conversations would be ready this week.

2 on-campus UL Lafayette students test positive for coronavirus; protocols in place Two on-campus University of Louisiana at Lafayette students have tested positive for COVID-19, spokesman Eric Maron confirmed Saturday. The st…

“It’s just a statement he wanted to put out in light of the times,” Payton said Tuesday, describing June’s message as “a response to what’s happening in communities across the country. She said it was “natural” for SLCC to start conversations with faculty, staff and students.

In his message, published on the SLCC website, June noted that the campus is inclusive of “all races, creeds, origins and ancestries. Our differences in culture, opinion and backgrounds are what make this college so special. These differences make us strong and provide us with an understanding of one another.”

“I, like all of us, have a responsibility to effect change and promote equal justice in our communities and across our country,” he said.

June said his son, who is 14, had asked him several questions about “the current state of events with respect to riots and protests” and that he felt himself “paralyzed and not sinuous in my responses. Nonetheless, this is a tough conversation that must be had and I plan to have this level of engagement with him shortly.

“The U.S. Constitution provides unalienable rights to all individuals. These rights cannot be ignored nor taken away. Know when I say this — racism and harassment in any form are not tolerated at SLCC,” he said.