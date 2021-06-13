The person accused of shooting three people in the parking lot of the Lafayette Police Department Friday night was also shot at on Interstate 10 in the Baton Rouge area later that night, authorities say.

Artella Andrus, 22, was arrested in conjunction with the Lafayette shooting after an unidentified suspect opened fire on his vehicle Friday night on I-10 in West Baton Rouge Parish, according to Lafayette Police Department spokesperson, Sgt. Wayne Griffin.

On Sunday, Lafayette police identified the three victims who were shot in the police department parking lot as Abram Landry, Cleveland Hamilton and Trevis Hudson. The three men, all of whom are 20 and from Lafayette, were in stable condition after being treated for injuries.

Police also identified three Lafayette residents, all 19 years old, who did not suffer gunshot wounds in the shooting as Cam’Ron Savoy, Jaylon Ozenne and Jotrel Taylor.

Andrus faces six counts of attempted first-degree murder in connection to the Lafayette shooting. Andrus was arrested in the Baton Rouge area and will be transported to Lafayette this week, according to Griffin.

The Lafayette shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. Friday after the six victims left a nearby apartment complex on foot. They were walking near the Lafayette Police Department when Andrus drove by, opened fire and fled the scene in a vehicle, Griffin said.

Lafayette investigators were contacted by deputies from the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the shooting investigation that occurred on I-10.

Staff writer Megan Wyatt contributed to this report.