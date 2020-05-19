Preliminary assessments of storm damage in Acadia Parish suggest a short but furious EF-3 tornado – winds were estimated at 150 mph -- that left one woman dead and a handful of people injured northwest of Church Point.
“It was very impressive considering the environment,” Rob Megnia, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Lake Charles, said Tuesday morning. “We were not expecting any tornadoes.”
But Megnia said the tornado, on the ground for but seven minutes, had a total length of about 4 miles and maximum width of 100 yards, from five miles northwest of Church Point to about a mile short of it.
A NWS two-person survey crew showed preliminary evidence of tornadoes only in Acadia Parish and Allen parishes, where damage was lighter, although the preliminary report suggests the tornado that struck near Church Point was also in St. Landry Parish, at least briefly.
Megnia said the storm environment in Acadia Parish on Sunday suggested severe thunderstorms but not on a large scale. But the storm came chugging through the vicinity of Prudence Highway near St. Margaret Road at about 8:34 p.m., tearing one home off its pilings and carrying it 50 yards, destroying four mobile homes and, in Church Point, knocking a tree atop a house.
Of the destroyed mobile homes, Megnia said, two were flipped in the air and separated from their frames. One rolled over, another was pulled from its blocks. Other damage included destruction of two grain dryers and an 18-wheeler used to transport crops was picked up and flipped onto a road.
The tornado struck a lightly settled portion of the parish; had it struck Church Point, Megnia said, damage might have been more substantial.
The path of the storm was described as beginning near Gobert Road and Pitreville Highway, across Grand Marais Road, Prudence Highway, St. Margaret Road, Lawtell Highway and North Beaugh Street.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency describes an EF3 tornado as carrying winds of 136-165 mph. “Damage includes collapse of most walls except small interior rooms and most trees in the forest uprooted.”
The NWS preliminary report on the Allen Parish tornado said, “A small tornado touched down near U.S. Highway 165 a little south of the airport. It moved along parts of Ward Road. Several streets were snapped or uprooted along the path.”