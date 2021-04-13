A 33-year-old man has been arrested on multiple charges including rape, porn involving a juvenile, and sexual abuse of an animal, KATC reports.

On April 8, detectives with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Investigation Juvenile Division began investigating an indecent behavior with juvenile complaint in Jeanerette. During the course of the investigation, detectives learned that Corey Robicheaux had been sexually abusing a juvenile for six years, according to a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office.

A search warrant was obtained for a forensic examination of Robicheaux’s cell phone, yielding additional evidence, the spokesperson stated. A warrant was obtained for his arrest.

Corey Robicheaux was arrested and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on charges of first degree rape, pornography involving a juvenile, and sexual abuse of an animal. Bond was set at $1,110,000.