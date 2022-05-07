The Lafayette Police Department is investigating the suspicious death of a man whose body was found in a drainage ditch in the 200 block of Timothy Drive.
Officers received a call at 10:17 a.m. about a body found face-down in a drainage ditch semi submerged in water and unresponsive. Upon Officers arrival it was determined that the male was dead.
The investigation is ongoing and a cause of death is unknown at this time. Cause of death is pending an autopsy. If anyone has any information regarding this incident please contact Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.