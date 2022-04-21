Draper Harrison, the 40-year-old man arrested Thursday morning after a deputy-involved shooting, gained control of the deputy’s Taser during an altercation, and then assaulted the officer with the device, LPSO said in a news release.
Around 6.15 a.m. Thursday, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a suspicious person at the Fox Run Apartments complex off of Pinhook Road in Lafayette. According to LPSO, the responding deputies located Harrison. During the assault, the deputy discharged their duty weapon.
LPSO confirmed the Harrison had been taken into custody just before 10 a.m. Thursday, after he initially fled the scene on foot. He was transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
LPSO said Harrison would be booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the following charges: Disarming a Peace Officer (Felony), Aggravated Assault of a Peace Officer (Felony) and Resisting an Officer. Harrison also had an existing warrant for his arrest for Distribution of Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substances.
The deputy involved has been placed on administrative leave with pay while the Sheriff’s Office conducts an investigation into the incident per agency policy and protocol.
