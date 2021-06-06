One person has died and another was injured after a 14-year-old allegedly opened fire during a graduation party in Eunice, according to the city's police chief.
Eunice Police responded to the 200 block of South Second Street near West Walnut Avenue at 12:39 a.m. Sunday in reference to a shooting at a graduation party, Police Chief Randy Fontenot wrote in a Sunday morning news release.
Two men, who have not been identified by law enforcement, suffered gunshot wounds.
A 32-year-old man who was shot in the torso was pronounced dead at a local hospital. A 30-year-old man who was shot three times — once in each hand and once in a leg — suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transferred to a Lafayette hospital for treatment.
Police are searching for a 14-year-old suspect, who Fontenot said used a semi-automatic handgun during the shooting. The juvenile suspect had been reported missing to authorities as a runaway since March 30.
Fontenot said the motive for the shooting is unclear at this time. Although Fontenot said the juvenile suspect is known by police to associate with local gang members and drug dealers, the shooting is not believed to be gang- or drug-related.