The Lafayette Parish Grand Jury handed up four indictments in Lafayette shooting incidents Wednesday.
Kennon Milstead, 16, was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder in the Aug.12 slaying of Kendarious Sam, of Lafayette.
According to Tori Cooper, Human Rights Campaign Director of Community Engagement for the Transgender Justice Initiative, Sam, 24, was a transgender woman.
Sam was shot at an Evangeline Thruway hotel and died a day later at a Lafayette hospital.
Keon Dre'Shawn Woods, 25, was indicted on a second-degree murder charge in connection with the June 19 slaying of Rico Thomas. Thomas was shot on Edison Street.
Rahaem Isador, 18, was named in two indictments and accused of attempted second-degree murder in two separate incidents.
The first indictment accuses him of the attempted murder of a man Aug. 28. The second accuses him of the attempted second degree murder of another man Sept. 9, as well as aggravated criminal damage to property of the alleged victim's home.