At least one person died in Lafayette after two vehicles were involved in a major car crash on Monday afternoon, Lafayette Police said in a press release. The crash occurred just before 4 pm in the 3100 block of Louisiana Avenue near Ardoin Memorial Drive.
The Lafayette Police Traffic Division is on the scene and an investigation is ongoing. No details about the victim were shared at the moment. Motorists traveling in the area are urged to seek an alternate route until all lanes reopen. More information will be provided as additional information becomes available, police said.
This is a developing story: We'll give updates on the situation as we learn more.