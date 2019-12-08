Two pedestrians died and a third was injured during a hit-and-run crash Saturday night in St. Landry Parish.
Opelousas residents Kizzy Greene, 42, and Angela Broussard, 41, died from injuries suffered during the crash, according to a news release from Louisiana State Police. A third person, who was not identified by police, suffered minor injuries.
The crash occurred at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the northbound lane of La. 749 in St. Landry Parish.
Greene, Broussard and an unidentified pedestrian were standing in the northbound lane of the highway when they were struck by a northbound vehicle that fled the scene after the crash, according to the preliminary investigation by State Police.
Greene and Broussard suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead by the St. Landry Parish Coroner's Office. The third victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Impairment is unknown, and standard toxicology tests are pending for the pedestrians.
There is no vehicle or driver description available at this time.
Anyone with information is urged to call Louisiana State Police Troop I at 337-262-5880.