Two people are in custody following a robbery of a bank in Lafayette's Oil Center this morning.
The Hancock Whitney Bank in the 200 block of Audubon Dr. was robbed Monday morning.
Sgt. Wayne Griffin, public information officer with the Lafayette Police Department, said officers received information on the suspect's vehicle and pursued it. They caught up with the vehicle in the Duson/Scott area and took two people into custody, he said.
One of the individuals is the suspect in the robbery, Griffin said. The involvement of the second person in custody is not yet known, he said.
Police are not releasing the names of the two people in custody at this time.
No one was injured. The incident remains under investigation.