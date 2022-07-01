Three men are wanted after several homes and a vehicle were struck in a drive-by shooting on Martin Luther King Drive in Church Point, police say.
Officers responded to a report of gunshots in the 400 block of W. Martin Luther King Drive around 1:30 a.m. Monday. A vehicle erratically fleeing the area was pursued and refused to stop for officers. Three passengers in the vehicle bailed out in the Edmonia Drive area, the Church Point Police Department said in a release.
Investigators collected evidence from the shooting scene and the vehicle including 20 spent 9 mm casings, a 9 mm extended magazine and two 40-caliber magazines. Three homes and a vehicle were damaged in the shooting, in what investigators believe was a retaliation shooting that targeted a person who was seen in the area, but did not live there, the department said.
Arrest warrants were issued for 18-year-old Eric Myers, 22-year-old Keon Armstead and 22-year-old Chaseton Carrier.
Each is wanted on five counts of attempted second-degree murder and counts of assault by drive-by shooting, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities and aggravated criminal damage to property.