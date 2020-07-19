New Orleans police stock

Opelousas Police are investigating three shootings that took place in the city Saturday, Chief Martin McClendon confirmed to KATC.

One person was shot just after 8 p.m. Saturday on the corner of Lincoln and Redmon Streets, McClendon said. The victim was transported to a Lafayette hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The chief said this shooting may be in retaliation to two shootings that took place early Saturday morning, including one that injured a 10-year-old boy while he slept on North Oak Street.

Two people, one of whom is a minor, were arrested in connection to that shooting, McClendon said.

Willie Dominick III, 36, is facing two charges of attempted second-degree murder and one charge of felon in possession of a firearm, while a 14-year-old juvenile is facing one count of attempted second-degree murder. The juvenile was transported to a detention center in Monroe.

A woman was also shot earlier Saturday while a passenger inside a vehicle on Lincoln Street.

