Seven people died in two fatal crashes involving impaired drivers in South Louisiana, Louisiana State Police said. The incidents happened in the matter of a few hours late Friday and early Saturday.
Shortly after 8 p.m. Friday, Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 182 near Houma, in Terrebonne Parish. The crash killed 42-year-old Charles Triggs, Jr., 21-year-old Danon Fulwiley and 23-year-old Corey Porter of Raceland, and 25-year-old Ariana Lachico of Houma. The crash is still under investigation, police said, but a preliminary investigation revealed a risky attempt pass to be the cause of the incident.
“Triggs was eastbound on LA Hwy 182 in a 2014 Honda Accord when he attempted to pass another vehicle at a high rate of speed in a no-passing zone,” said police in a prepared statement. “After crossing the centerline, Triggs struck a 2018 Honda Accord driven by Lachico head-on.”
Lachico and Fulwiley were pronounced dead at the scene. Triggs and Lachico were transported with severe injuries, and both later died at the hospital.
Police said the drivers of the two cars were properly restrained, but the two passengers were not.
“Impairment and reckless operation on the part of Triggs are suspected factors in this crash,” police said. Police submitted a toxicology sample for analysis.
Just after midnight in Lafourche Parish, three people lost their lives, and one suffered minor injuries after a car crash occurred on LA Hwy 20 in the community of Chackbay. The two cars involved, a Ford F-150 and an SUV were engulfed in flames after the crash, police said. The preliminary investigation showed 39-year-old, Joey Clement of Thibodeaux, was driving northbound, unrestrained, when he crossed the centerline and struck an SUV head-on. All three occupants in the SUV, whose identities are still pending, died on the scene.
The driver of the SUV has been identified as 19-year-old Lily Dufrene of Luling. The passengers of the SUV have been identified as 18-year-old Hali Coss and 18-year-old Michaila Bowling, both of Luling.
Clement was arrested for fourth offense DWI with additional charges pending. The toxicology samples were submitted for analysis. Clement displayed signs of impairment, police said.
“In one night in South Central Louisiana, seven people lost their lives, and the lives of their families have changed forever due to impaired driving. Over and over again, Troopers see the tragic consequences of preventable motor vehicle crashes,” Louisiana State Police said, noting that nearly half the fatal crashes in Louisiana are caused by impaired drivers.
According to the 2020 Louisiana Traffic Records Data Report by the Center for Analytics and Research in Transportation Safety — LSU, a total of 762 fatal crashes killed 828 people in Louisiana only last year.
“The Louisiana State Police urges motorists to have a plan in place that includes a designated driver or an alternate ride home when consuming alcohol,” said Louisiana State Police in a statement. “Please choose to not drive impaired or ride with an impaired driver.”